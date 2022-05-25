Caleres Inc. (CAL) Just Got Our Attention

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) went up by 25.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.36. The company’s stock price has collected -18.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE :CAL) Right Now?

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAL is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Caleres Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.33, which is $9.33 above the current price. CAL currently public float of 35.77M and currently shorts hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAL was 722.00K shares.

CAL’s Market Performance

CAL stocks went down by -18.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.85% and a quarterly performance of 3.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Caleres Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.96% for CAL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $29 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Negative” to CAL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

CAL Trading at 19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.88. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw -7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from SULLIVAN DIANE M, who sale 35,915 shares at the price of $25.18 back on May 17. After this action, SULLIVAN DIANE M now owns 621,446 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $904,491 using the latest closing price.

Hasty Todd E, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Caleres Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Hasty Todd E is holding 26,140 shares at $52,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+43.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at +4.75. Equity return is now at value 49.70, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.