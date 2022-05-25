Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $533.68. The company’s stock price has collected 1.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/22 that Anthem Looks to Fuel AI Efforts With Petabytes of Synthetic Data

Is It Worth Investing in Anthem Inc. (NYSE :ANTM) Right Now?

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANTM is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Anthem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $569.30, which is $63.66 above the current price. ANTM currently public float of 239.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANTM was 1.22M shares.

ANTM’s Market Performance

ANTM stocks went up by 1.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of 14.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Anthem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.87% for ANTM stocks with a simple moving average of 15.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ANTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANTM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $510 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANTM reach a price target of $517. The rating they have provided for ANTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ANTM, setting the target price at $403 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

ANTM Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTM rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $496.15. In addition, Anthem Inc. saw 9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTM starting from PERU RAMIRO G, who sale 990 shares at the price of $468.88 back on May 19. After this action, PERU RAMIRO G now owns 9,405 shares of Anthem Inc., valued at $464,191 using the latest closing price.

Haytaian Peter D, the EVP & Pres., DBG & IngenioRx of Anthem Inc., sale 17,703 shares at $460.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Haytaian Peter D is holding 12,161 shares at $8,155,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Anthem Inc. stands at +4.40. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.