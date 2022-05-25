A Lesson to Learn: Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) went down by -10.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.80. The company’s stock price has collected -27.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SBFM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBFM is at -1.92.

Today, the average trading volume of SBFM was 11.28M shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stocks went down by -27.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -64.34% and a quarterly performance of -29.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.57% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.63% for SBFM stocks with a simple moving average of -88.15% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at -54.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.65%, as shares sank -56.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM fell by -27.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2365. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw -87.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Equity return is now at value -267.90, with -150.30 for asset returns.