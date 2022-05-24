Zovio Inc (ZVO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) went up by 12.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s stock price has collected 8.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/20 that University of Arizona to Acquire Ashford University in Online Push

Is It Worth Investing in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ :ZVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZVO is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Zovio Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.18 above the current price. ZVO currently public float of 31.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZVO was 139.30K shares.

ZVO’s Market Performance

ZVO stocks went up by 8.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.68% and a quarterly performance of -29.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for Zovio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.67% for ZVO stocks with a simple moving average of -45.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZVO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ZVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZVO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on April 09th of the previous year 2021.

ZVO Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVO rose by +23.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7207. In addition, Zovio Inc saw -42.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.19 for the present operating margin

+73.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zovio Inc stands at -16.10. Equity return is now at value -132.90, with -26.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.