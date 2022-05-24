We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL), Here is What We Found

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) went up by 11.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s stock price has collected 20.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ :PANL) Right Now?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANL is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.17, which is $0.54 above the current price. PANL currently public float of 35.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANL was 484.96K shares.

PANL’s Market Performance

PANL stocks went up by 20.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.34% and a quarterly performance of 30.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.36% for PANL stocks with a simple moving average of 41.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PANL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2021.

PANL Trading at 26.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +41.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANL rose by +20.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. saw 75.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANL starting from Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin, who sale 45,009 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Jun 24. After this action, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin now owns 3,275,948 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., valued at $236,095 using the latest closing price.

Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin, the Affiliate of the Issuer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., sale 49,729 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin is holding 3,320,957 shares at $264,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.98 for the present operating margin

+13.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. stands at +9.36. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.