We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), Here is What We Found

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) went up by 22.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s stock price has collected 51.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AEMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEMD is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $5.39 above the current price. AEMD currently public float of 15.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEMD was 119.01K shares.

AEMD’s Market Performance

AEMD stocks went up by 51.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.61% and a quarterly performance of 19.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for Aethlon Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.78% for AEMD stocks with a simple moving average of -30.78% for the last 200 days.

AEMD Trading at 29.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.71%, as shares surge +38.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD rose by +51.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0974. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc. saw -13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1197.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at -1196.58. The total capital return value is set at -84.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.53. Equity return is now at value -45.60, with -43.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.