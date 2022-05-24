Wall Street Pummels OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) After Recent Earnings Report

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) went down by -4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.52. The company’s stock price has collected -10.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OGI is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.27. OGI currently public float of 255.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGI was 5.60M shares.

OGI’s Market Performance

OGI stocks went down by -10.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.23% and a quarterly performance of -21.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.34% for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.08% for OGI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.55% for the last 200 days.

OGI Trading at -22.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares sank -19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGI fell by -10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3090. In addition, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. saw -34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.38 for the present operating margin

-79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stands at -165.11. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.92.