Wall Street Pummels Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) After Recent Earnings Report

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.30. The company’s stock price has collected -60.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :EVFM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVFM is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.67, which is $26.34 above the current price. EVFM currently public float of 155.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVFM was 634.29K shares.

EVFM’s Market Performance

EVFM stocks went down by -60.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -86.19% and a quarterly performance of -94.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.54% for Evofem Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -76.33% for EVFM stocks with a simple moving average of -94.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVFM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVFM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EVFM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $0.80 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVFM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for EVFM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EVFM, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

EVFM Trading at -88.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.15%, as shares sank -85.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVFM fell by -60.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6050. In addition, Evofem Biosciences Inc. saw -92.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVFM starting from File Justin J., who purchase 40,594 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Dec 20. After this action, File Justin J. now owns 480,982 shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc., valued at $15,020 using the latest closing price.

Fitzpatrick Alexander A, the General Counsel and Secretary of Evofem Biosciences Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Fitzpatrick Alexander A is holding 336,422 shares at $9,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2023.30 for the present operating margin

+21.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stands at -2488.99. Equity return is now at value 272.20, with -303.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.