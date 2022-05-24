The Chart for U.S. Bancorp (USB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went up by 3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s stock price has collected 5.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Banks Weigh Using Zelle to Challenge Visa, Mastercard

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE :USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USB is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for U.S. Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.60, which is $9.83 above the current price. USB currently public float of 1.48B and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USB was 8.19M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB stocks went up by 5.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.16% and a quarterly performance of -12.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.90% for USB stocks with a simple moving average of -10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to USB, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

USB Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.32. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +34.96. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.