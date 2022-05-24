The Chart for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) went up by 8.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected -20.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRXT) Right Now?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.83 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CRXT was 12.95M shares.

CRXT’s Market Performance

CRXT stocks went down by -20.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -76.41% and a quarterly performance of -59.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.02% for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.88% for CRXT stocks with a simple moving average of -88.13% for the last 200 days.

CRXT Trading at -57.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.97%, as shares sank -46.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRXT fell by -20.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5705. In addition, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -82.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-284.67 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at -291.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.