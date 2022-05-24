Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) went up by 33.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.51. The company’s stock price has collected 19.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ :LAB) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAB is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Standard BioTools Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $6.00. LAB currently public float of 75.77M and currently shorts hold a 6.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAB was 744.90K shares.
LAB’s Market Performance
LAB stocks went up by 19.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.14% and a quarterly performance of -24.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.10% for Standard BioTools Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.90% for LAB stocks with a simple moving average of -41.04% for the last 200 days.
LAB Trading at -17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.38% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.62%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB rose by +19.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4900. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc. saw -33.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for LAB
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -51.66 for the present operating margin
- +53.13 for the gross margin
The net margin for Standard BioTools Inc. stands at -45.36. Equity return is now at value -143.40, with -41.70 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.