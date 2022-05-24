Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) went up by 11.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price has collected 9.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/18/21 that Supermarkets’ Revival Skips Top Store-Brand Supplier

Is It Worth Investing in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE :THS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THS is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.33, which is -$3.12 below the current price. THS currently public float of 55.29M and currently shorts hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THS was 460.15K shares.

THS’s Market Performance

THS stocks went up by 9.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.25% and a quarterly performance of -0.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for TreeHouse Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.48% for THS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THS

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to THS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

THS Trading at 22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +22.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THS rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.96. In addition, TreeHouse Foods Inc. saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.71 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for TreeHouse Foods Inc. stands at -0.63. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.