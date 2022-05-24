National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) went down by -4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.37. The company’s stock price has collected -15.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/21 that Movie Theater Ad Company National CineMedia Taps Lawyers for Debt Talks

Is It Worth Investing in National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ :NCMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCMI is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for National CineMedia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.13, which is $2.91 above the current price. NCMI currently public float of 79.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCMI was 1.20M shares.

NCMI’s Market Performance

NCMI stocks went down by -15.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.79% and a quarterly performance of -60.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.42% for National CineMedia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.44% for NCMI stocks with a simple moving average of -56.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCMI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for NCMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NCMI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

NCMI Trading at -45.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares sank -48.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI fell by -15.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7875. In addition, National CineMedia Inc. saw -56.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Felenstein Scott D, who sale 7,030 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Feb 28. After this action, Felenstein Scott D now owns 188,926 shares of National CineMedia Inc., valued at $20,879 using the latest closing price.

Lesinski Thomas F., the Chief Executive Officer of National CineMedia Inc., sale 15,081 shares at $2.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Lesinski Thomas F. is holding 219,026 shares at $44,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.69 for the present operating margin

+2.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for National CineMedia Inc. stands at -42.50. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.