Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) went down by -5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.56. The company’s stock price has collected -6.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PWSC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.05, which is $7.74 above the current price. PWSC currently public float of 28.15M and currently shorts hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWSC was 441.92K shares.

PWSC’s Market Performance

PWSC stocks went down by -6.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.51% and a quarterly performance of -20.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.84% for PowerSchool Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.05% for PWSC stocks with a simple moving average of -38.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWSC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PWSC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PWSC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

PWSC Trading at -20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -20.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw -25.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.