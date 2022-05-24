Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Monro Inc. (MNRO)

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) went up by 10.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.30. The company’s stock price has collected -6.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ :MNRO) Right Now?

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNRO is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Monro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.67, which is $0.69 above the current price. MNRO currently public float of 32.95M and currently shorts hold a 9.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNRO was 383.89K shares.

MNRO’s Market Performance

MNRO stocks went down by -6.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.57% and a quarterly performance of -5.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Monro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.81% for MNRO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.92% for the last 200 days.

MNRO Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.51. In addition, Monro Inc. saw -26.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNRO starting from Broderick Michael T, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $48.85 back on Jan 28. After this action, Broderick Michael T now owns 65,948 shares of Monro Inc., valued at $122,135 using the latest closing price.

Broderick Michael T, the CEO & President of Monro Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $59.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Broderick Michael T is holding 63,448 shares at $149,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monro Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.11. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Monro Inc. (MNRO), the company’s capital structure generated 107.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.71. Total debt to assets is 44.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.