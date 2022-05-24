Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price has collected -14.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX :ITP) Right Now?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITP is at -0.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. ITP currently public float of 93.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITP was 6.30M shares.

ITP’s Market Performance

ITP stocks went down by -14.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.22% and a quarterly performance of -22.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.80% for IT Tech Packaging Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -54.00% for ITP stocks with a simple moving average of -52.34% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at -45.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares sank -56.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP fell by -14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3037. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw -37.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.91 for the present operating margin

+6.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for IT Tech Packaging Inc. stands at +0.56. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.