Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went up by 6.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.22. The company’s stock price has collected 14.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELH) Right Now?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 496.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.00, which is $20.38 above the current price. CELH currently public float of 42.01M and currently shorts hold a 10.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.01M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stocks went up by 14.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.37% and a quarterly performance of 11.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.71% for Celsius Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.47% for CELH stocks with a simple moving average of -8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $70 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CELH, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

CELH Trading at 16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares surge +8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.56. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw -16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Milmoe William H., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $60.04 back on Mar 29. After this action, Milmoe William H. now owns 83,814 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $1,200,800 using the latest closing price.

Fieldly John, the CEO of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Fieldly John is holding 265,252 shares at $1,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+40.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +1.25. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.