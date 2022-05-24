Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Zillow Group Inc. (Z)?

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.70. The company’s stock price has collected 4.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/06/22 that Zillow Stock Tumbles After Selling More Homes Than Expected. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :Z) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Zillow Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.47, which is $10.64 above the current price. Z currently public float of 178.56M and currently shorts hold a 13.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of Z was 4.53M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stocks went up by 4.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.50% and a quarterly performance of -29.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for Zillow Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.67% for Z stocks with a simple moving average of -37.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at -10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.15. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw -35.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Daimler Susan, who sale 1,272 shares at the price of $41.38 back on May 18. After this action, Daimler Susan now owns 11,228 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $52,633 using the latest closing price.

Daimler Susan, the President of Zillow of Zillow Group Inc., sale 2,310 shares at $41.33 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Daimler Susan is holding 20,190 shares at $95,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -6.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.