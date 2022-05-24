Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) a Keeper?

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $490.76. The company’s stock price has collected -1.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/22 that Roku and Apollo Global Team Up to Bid for Stake in Cable Channel Starz

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ :ROKU) Right Now?

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 94.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Roku Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.80, which is $79.86 above the current price. ROKU currently public float of 119.50M and currently shorts hold a 7.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROKU was 7.33M shares.

ROKU’s Market Performance

ROKU stocks went down by -1.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.48% and a quarterly performance of -24.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Roku Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.96% for ROKU stocks with a simple moving average of -57.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $100 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROKU reach a price target of $188. The rating they have provided for ROKU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Sell” to ROKU, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

ROKU Trading at -15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.09. In addition, Roku Inc. saw -59.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from KAY STEPHEN H, who sale 1,177 shares at the price of $131.12 back on Mar 03. After this action, KAY STEPHEN H now owns 77,312 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $154,328 using the latest closing price.

Ozgen Mustafa, the SVP and GM of Account Acquisit of Roku Inc., sale 5,912 shares at $131.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Ozgen Mustafa is holding 0 shares at $775,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.50 for the present operating margin

+48.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at +8.77. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.