Is CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) a Keeper?

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) went up by 100.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.85. The company’s stock price has collected -18.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX :CTEK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTEK is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CynergisTek Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.25, which is $1.82 above the current price. CTEK currently public float of 11.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTEK was 426.87K shares.

CTEK’s Market Performance

CTEK stocks went down by -18.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.54% and a quarterly performance of -53.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.57% for CynergisTek Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.48% for CTEK stocks with a simple moving average of -18.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTEK

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTEK reach a price target of $8.25, previously predicting the price at $6.25. The rating they have provided for CTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2018.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CTEK, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

CTEK Trading at 14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +39.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTEK rose by +72.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7805. In addition, CynergisTek Inc. saw -59.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTEK starting from Mcmillan Michael Henry, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mcmillan Michael Henry now owns 603,333 shares of CynergisTek Inc., valued at $14,415 using the latest closing price.

MCCASHIN ROBERT, the Director of CynergisTek Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that MCCASHIN ROBERT is holding 99,500 shares at $12,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.25 for the present operating margin

+36.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CynergisTek Inc. stands at -13.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.