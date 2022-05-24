Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s stock price has collected 2.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/21 that Gap to Replace Longtime Credit-Card Issuer Synchrony With Barclays

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE :SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.95, which is $15.23 above the current price. SYF currently public float of 499.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYF was 7.32M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF stocks went up by 2.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.22% and a quarterly performance of -20.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Synchrony Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.59% for SYF stocks with a simple moving average of -23.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $22 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SYF, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

SYF Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.91. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -26.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 1,116 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Apr 18. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 14,404 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $44,640 using the latest closing price.

MELITO DAVID P, the See remarks of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,141 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that MELITO DAVID P is holding 16,486 shares at $165,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.