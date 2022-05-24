Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s stock price has collected -0.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX :GTE) Right Now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.51, which is $0.9 above the current price. GTE currently public float of 359.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTE was 8.46M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE stocks went down by -0.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.82% and a quarterly performance of 20.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.79% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.55% for GTE stocks with a simple moving average of 50.23% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5555. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw 103.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from GMT CAPITAL CORP, who sale 624,800 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jun 03. After this action, GMT CAPITAL CORP now owns 36,141,812 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $437,360 using the latest closing price.

GMT CAPITAL CORP, the 10% Owner of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., sale 120,700 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that GMT CAPITAL CORP is holding 36,766,612 shares at $82,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.50 for the present operating margin

+40.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +8.97. Equity return is now at value 35.40, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.