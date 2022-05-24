Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went up by 5.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ :NTNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Nutanix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.45, which is $20.86 above the current price. NTNX currently public float of 214.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTNX was 1.67M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stocks went down by -1.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.15% and a quarterly performance of -12.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Nutanix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.81% for NTNX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $39 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to NTNX, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

NTNX Trading at -12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.07. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -31.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $24.72 back on Mar 18. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 182,788 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $123,584 using the latest closing price.

Sangster David, the Chief Operating Officer of Nutanix Inc., sale 12,411 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sangster David is holding 157,681 shares at $295,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.29 for the present operating margin

+78.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -74.17. The total capital return value is set at -239.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -441.22. Equity return is now at value 127.80, with -44.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.