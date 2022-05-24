Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Insulet Corporation (PODD)

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) went up by 6.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/21 that Insulet Stock Rises as It Joins the Automated Insulin Device Competition

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ :PODD) Right Now?

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 334.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PODD is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Insulet Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $277.73, which is $62.82 above the current price. PODD currently public float of 69.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PODD was 571.80K shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD stocks went up by 3.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.66% and a quarterly performance of -13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Insulet Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.07% for PODD stocks with a simple moving average of -19.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $300 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PODD reach a price target of $320. The rating they have provided for PODD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PODD, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

PODD Trading at -10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.48. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -23.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Petrovic Shacey, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $273.25 back on Apr 04. After this action, Petrovic Shacey now owns 13,607 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $4,098,750 using the latest closing price.

McMillan Wayde D., the EVP, CFO of Insulet Corporation, sale 1,455 shares at $275.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that McMillan Wayde D. is holding 21,354 shares at $400,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.47 for the present operating margin

+68.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +1.53. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.