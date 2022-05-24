Here’s Our Rant About BRF S.A. (BRFS)

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went up by 6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected 6.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for BRF S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.16, which is $0.5 above the current price. BRFS currently public float of 723.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.69M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went up by 6.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.28% and a quarterly performance of -21.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for BRF S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.12% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -23.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRFS, setting the target price at $6.10 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

BRFS Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -27.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.