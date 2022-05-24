First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.19, which is $4.45 above the current price. AG currently public float of 227.21M and currently shorts hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 6.75M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.49% and a quarterly performance of -27.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for First Majestic Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.92% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of -30.22% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at -29.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -25.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.12. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -0.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.