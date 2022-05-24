Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) went down by -5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.48. The company’s stock price has collected 4.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $10.69 above the current price. FFIE currently public float of 110.83M and currently shorts hold a 17.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIE was 2.98M shares.

FFIE’s Market Performance

FFIE stocks went up by 4.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.79% and a quarterly performance of -47.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.26% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.50% for FFIE stocks with a simple moving average of -58.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FFIE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIE reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for FFIE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

FFIE Trading at -31.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares sank -25.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw -50.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.