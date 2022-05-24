Envestnet Inc. (ENV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) went down by -8.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE :ENV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENV is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Envestnet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.90, which is $23.93 above the current price. ENV currently public float of 52.58M and currently shorts hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENV was 561.46K shares.

ENV’s Market Performance

ENV stocks went down by -5.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.81% and a quarterly performance of -9.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Envestnet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.22% for ENV stocks with a simple moving average of -16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENV stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ENV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENV in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $86 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENV reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for ENV stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENV, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

ENV Trading at -14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -22.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENV fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.22. In addition, Envestnet Inc. saw -19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENV starting from Cooper Barry D., who sale 678 shares at the price of $73.73 back on Mar 25. After this action, Cooper Barry D. now owns 27,652 shares of Envestnet Inc., valued at $49,989 using the latest closing price.

Majoros Matthew, the Principal Accounting Officer of Envestnet Inc., sale 400 shares at $75.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Majoros Matthew is holding 16,936 shares at $30,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+17.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envestnet Inc. stands at +1.12. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.