Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) went up by 13.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.19. The company’s stock price has collected 13.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE :ESTE) Right Now?

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 175.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESTE is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.75, which is $7.23 above the current price. ESTE currently public float of 62.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTE was 1.05M shares.

ESTE’s Market Performance

ESTE stocks went up by 13.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.02% and a quarterly performance of 40.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.49% for Earthstone Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.11% for ESTE stocks with a simple moving average of 44.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTE reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ESTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to ESTE, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

ESTE Trading at 21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE rose by +13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.15. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw 52.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Lumpkin Mark Jr, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $16.47 back on Apr 21. After this action, Lumpkin Mark Jr now owns 208,253 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $494,100 using the latest closing price.

Joliat Jay Frederick, the Director of Earthstone Energy Inc., sale 17,500 shares at $13.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Joliat Jay Frederick is holding 93,450 shares at $239,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.28 for the present operating margin

+56.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at +8.46. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.