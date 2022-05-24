Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went down by -2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s stock price has collected -8.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/22 that American Eagle Stock Sinks as Retailer Predicts Lower Profit

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE :AEO) Right Now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEO is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is $14.25 above the current price. AEO currently public float of 158.84M and currently shorts hold a 21.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEO was 6.58M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

AEO stocks went down by -8.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.31% and a quarterly performance of -37.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.44% for AEO stocks with a simple moving average of -44.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AEO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

AEO Trading at -20.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.46. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw -48.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from McLean Andrew J., who sale 24,958 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, McLean Andrew J. now owns 53,343 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $449,244 using the latest closing price.

McLean Andrew J., the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 6,915 shares at $17.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that McLean Andrew J. is holding 53,343 shares at $120,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+36.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +8.37. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.