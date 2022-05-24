Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3773.08. The company’s stock price has collected -2.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/20/22 that Starbucks says it will cover abortion travel costs for employees, joining Amazon, Tesla

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ :AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 41 analysts out of 51 who provided ratings for Amazon.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3635.92, which is $1478.85 above the current price. AMZN currently public float of 458.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMZN was 4.02M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN stocks went down by -2.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.49% and a quarterly performance of -28.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Amazon.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.98% for AMZN stocks with a simple moving average of -32.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $3700 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $4100, previously predicting the price at $4115. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMZN, setting the target price at $3000 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

AMZN Trading at -24.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -26.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2,351.06. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw -35.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Jassy Andrew R, who sale 1,181 shares at the price of $2262.00 back on May 16. After this action, Jassy Andrew R now owns 92,781 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $2,671,422 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 590 shares at $2262.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 5,028 shares at $1,334,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+42.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at +7.10. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.