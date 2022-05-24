Can Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Remain Competitive?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s stock price has collected 6.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :VTNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vertex Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.38, which is $4.35 above the current price. VTNR currently public float of 47.00M and currently shorts hold a 31.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTNR was 4.65M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stocks went up by 6.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.02% and a quarterly performance of 201.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 739.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for Vertex Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.65% for VTNR stocks with a simple moving average of 128.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $13 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

VTNR Trading at 53.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares surge +81.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 231.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Phillips David L, who sale 72,172 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Jul 15. After this action, Phillips David L now owns 132,828 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $649,548 using the latest closing price.

strickland john noel, the COO of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that strickland john noel is holding 149,610 shares at $242,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.51 for the present operating margin

+5.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -28.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.