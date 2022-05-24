Can Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Remain Competitive?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) went down by -4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.04. The company’s stock price has collected -3.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ :TCOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 0.94.

TCOM currently public float of 518.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCOM was 6.40M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM stocks went down by -3.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.83% and a quarterly performance of -26.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Trip.com Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.60% for TCOM stocks with a simple moving average of -22.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCOM reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TCOM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to TCOM, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

TCOM Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw -17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.30 for asset returns.