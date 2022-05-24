Cameco Corporation (CCJ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected 6.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.84, which is $10.67 above the current price. CCJ currently public float of 397.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 9.34M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 6.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.05% and a quarterly performance of 16.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.66% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 2.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.82. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.