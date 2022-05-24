Buy or Sell Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went up by 8.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s stock price has collected 8.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.35.

PTEN currently public float of 211.20M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 4.23M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went up by 8.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.72% and a quarterly performance of 31.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.03% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 55.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $21 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN reach a price target of $10.25, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PTEN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

PTEN Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.95. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw 103.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Wexler Seth David, who sale 24,449 shares at the price of $16.45 back on May 17. After this action, Wexler Seth David now owns 248,968 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $402,186 using the latest closing price.

Wexler Seth David, the SVP/General Counsel/Secretary of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $15.70 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Wexler Seth David is holding 273,417 shares at $785,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.10 for the present operating margin

-42.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at -48.42. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.