Buy or Sell Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) went up by 6.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.74. The company’s stock price has collected -0.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LNTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.80, which is $25.37 above the current price. LNTH currently public float of 66.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNTH was 1.45M shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH stocks went down by -0.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.89% and a quarterly performance of 129.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 212.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Lantheus Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.72% for LNTH stocks with a simple moving average of 85.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $91 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to LNTH, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.61. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 129.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Niedzwiecki Daniel, who sale 1,380 shares at the price of $64.54 back on May 18. After this action, Niedzwiecki Daniel now owns 71,143 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $89,062 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Robert J. Jr., the CFO and Treasurer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $63.27 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Marshall Robert J. Jr. is holding 135,893 shares at $632,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

+44.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at -16.76. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.