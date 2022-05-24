Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) went down by -9.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.82. The company’s stock price has collected -6.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ADGI currently public float of 73.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADGI was 3.21M shares.

ADGI’s Market Performance

ADGI stocks went down by -6.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.49% and a quarterly performance of -58.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.26% for Adagio Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.02% for ADGI stocks with a simple moving average of -85.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADGI

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADGI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for ADGI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ADGI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ADGI Trading at -26.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADGI fell by -6.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. saw -63.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADGI

Equity return is now at value -76.70, with -51.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.94.