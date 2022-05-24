A Lesson to Learn: Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s stock price has collected 0.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that Texas Instruments’ Guidance Tanked the Stock, and Now Wall Street Is Cutting Price Targets

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ :TXN) Right Now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXN is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $190.15, which is $23.14 above the current price. TXN currently public float of 920.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXN was 5.90M shares.

TXN’s Market Performance

TXN stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.95% and a quarterly performance of 1.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Texas Instruments Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.13% for TXN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TXN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $175 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXN reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for TXN stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TXN, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

TXN Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.95. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw -9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from Gary Mark, who sale 2,043 shares at the price of $169.92 back on May 13. After this action, Gary Mark now owns 27,743 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $347,147 using the latest closing price.

Kozanian Hagop H, the Sr. Vice President of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sale 5,904 shares at $170.23 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Kozanian Hagop H is holding 44,885 shares at $1,005,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.14 for the present operating margin

+66.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at +42.17. Equity return is now at value 64.60, with 34.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.