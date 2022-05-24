A Lesson to Learn: SOS Limited (SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.36. The company’s stock price has collected -6.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited (NYSE :SOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOS is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SOS Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. Today, the average trading volume of SOS was 10.79M shares.

SOS’s Market Performance

SOS stocks went down by -6.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.84% and a quarterly performance of -54.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.30% for SOS Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.95% for SOS stocks with a simple moving average of -72.81% for the last 200 days.

SOS Trading at -30.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -12.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4207. In addition, SOS Limited saw -55.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -14.10 for asset returns.