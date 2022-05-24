A Lesson to Learn: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s stock price has collected -2.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/22 that Philip Morris Coughs Up for U.S. Re-Entry

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE :PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PM is at 0.66.

The average price from analysts is $110.25, which is $7.35 above the current price. PM currently public float of 1.55B and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PM was 6.35M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM stocks went down by -2.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of -5.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Philip Morris International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.07% for PM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $100 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

PM Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.84. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw 8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from De Wilde Frederic, who sale 29,941 shares at the price of $108.49 back on Feb 22. After this action, De Wilde Frederic now owns 178,160 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $3,248,338 using the latest closing price.

Barth Werner, the Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $111.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Barth Werner is holding 75,178 shares at $1,340,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.38 for the present operating margin

+67.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +28.98. Equity return is now at value -86.00, with 21.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.