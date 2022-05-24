A Lesson to Learn: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) went up by 7.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s stock price has collected 10.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Deutsche Bank Surprises With Profitable Quarter. The Stock Is Up.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE :DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $0.78 above the current price. DB currently public float of 1.96B and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DB was 7.57M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

DB stocks went up by 10.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.59% and a quarterly performance of -28.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.99% for DB stocks with a simple moving average of -15.38% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -14.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 1.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 522.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.95. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.