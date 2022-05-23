Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went up by 4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s stock price has collected 7.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

UGP currently public float of 748.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.48M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went up by 7.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.64% and a quarterly performance of -4.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.42% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of 3.78% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.