The Chart for Ford Motor Company (F) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s stock price has collected -7.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/22 that Ford Recalls 39,000 Large SUVs Over Fire Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.31, which is $5.49 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.94B and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 72.57M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went down by -7.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.38% and a quarterly performance of -30.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.37% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -26.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to F, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

F Trading at -18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.81. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -39.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FORD MOTOR CO, who sale 7,000,000 shares at the price of $26.88 back on May 13. After this action, FORD MOTOR CO now owns 86,947,494 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $188,165,600 using the latest closing price.

FORD MOTOR CO, the 10% Owner of Ford Motor Company, sale 8,000,000 shares at $26.80 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that FORD MOTOR CO is holding 93,947,494 shares at $214,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.69 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +13.16. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.