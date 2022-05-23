Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) went down by -11.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.67. The company’s stock price has collected 21.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACRX) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRX is at 0.60.
Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here. .
Sponsored
ACRX currently public float of 145.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRX was 1.13M shares.
ACRX’s Market Performance
ACRX stocks went up by 21.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.12% and a quarterly performance of -34.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.10% for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.16% for ACRX stocks with a simple moving average of -59.63% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of ACRX
Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ACRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.
ACRX Trading at -5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.73% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 14.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.45%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.94% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX rose by +21.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2281. In addition, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -54.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for ACRX
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -1294.78 for the present operating margin
- -33.18 for the gross margin
The net margin for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1245.53. Equity return is now at value 90.90, with -46.20 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.