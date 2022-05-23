Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) went down by -14.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.81. The company’s stock price has collected 6.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE :NAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAT is at 0.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Nordic American Tankers Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.09, which is $0.55 above the current price. NAT currently public float of 173.91M and currently shorts hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAT was 7.99M shares.

NAT’s Market Performance

NAT stocks went up by 6.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.25% and a quarterly performance of 72.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.75% for Nordic American Tankers Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.20% for NAT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.50 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to NAT, setting the target price at $3.75 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

NAT Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 57.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.99 for the present operating margin

-35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at -61.01. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -18.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.