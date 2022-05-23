NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Just Got Our Attention

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s stock price has collected 2.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE :NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEE is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $91.61, which is $21.11 above the current price. NEE currently public float of 1.96B and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEE was 9.96M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

NEE stocks went up by 2.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.51% and a quarterly performance of -3.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for NextEra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.40% for NEE stocks with a simple moving average of -13.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $87 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEE reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for NEE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NEE, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

NEE Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.37. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -23.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $70.19 back on May 03. After this action, HACHIGIAN KIRK S now owns 5,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $701,950 using the latest closing price.

May James Michael, the VP, Controller and CAO of NextEra Energy Inc., sale 4,321 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that May James Michael is holding 6,012 shares at $367,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.21 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +16.80. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.