Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s stock price has collected 0.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE :MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Manulife Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.11, which is $4.16 above the current price. MFC currently public float of 1.91B and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFC was 4.59M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stocks went up by 0.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.51% and a quarterly performance of -16.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.40% for MFC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MFC

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to MFC, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

MFC Trading at -12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw -8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.