Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went up by 4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.58. The company’s stock price has collected 7.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/25/20 that Today’s Logistics Report: Building Vaccine Supply Chains; Delivery’s Uphill Climb; Farming Looks Up

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE :NLS) Right Now?

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLS is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nautilus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.25, which is $8.58 above the current price. NLS currently public float of 30.12M and currently shorts hold a 12.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLS was 682.60K shares.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS stocks went up by 7.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.06% and a quarterly performance of -47.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.17% for Nautilus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.29% for NLS stocks with a simple moving average of -62.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to NLS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

NLS Trading at -25.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.60%, as shares sank -14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Nautilus Inc. saw -56.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLS starting from Alseth Becky L., who sale 8,261 shares at the price of $4.86 back on Mar 09. After this action, Alseth Becky L. now owns 16,500 shares of Nautilus Inc., valued at $40,158 using the latest closing price.

Siegert Marvin G, the Director of Nautilus Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Siegert Marvin G is holding 8,000 shares at $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+41.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Inc. stands at +10.96. The total capital return value is set at 62.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.53. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Inc. (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.84. Total debt to assets is 10.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.