Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX)?

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) went up by 21.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.88.

Is It Worth Investing in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ETTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETTX is at 1.41.

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$0.18 below the current price. ETTX currently public float of 15.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETTX was 69.06K shares.

ETTX’s Market Performance

ETTX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.26% and a quarterly performance of -0.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.69% for ETTX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ETTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETTX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ETTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

ETTX Trading at 17.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETTX rose by +24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8510. In addition, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETTX starting from Perros Manoussos, who sale 11,974 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Oct 19. After this action, Perros Manoussos now owns 147,526 shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $38,197 using the latest closing price.

Mueller John Patrick, the Chief Development Officer of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 4,001 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Mueller John Patrick is holding 45,999 shares at $12,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETTX

Equity return is now at value -145.50, with -103.70 for asset returns.