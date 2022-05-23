Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went down by -2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s stock price has collected -1.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/02/22 that Spirit Airlines Rejects JetBlue Bid

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.68, which is $3.0 above the current price. AAL currently public float of 642.86M and currently shorts hold a 12.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 42.76M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went down by -1.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.58% and a quarterly performance of -9.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for American Airlines Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.35% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAL reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for AAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

AAL Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.74. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.95 for the present operating margin

+0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -6.67. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.